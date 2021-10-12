Inscription Capital LLC Takes $44.43 Million Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Inscription Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 287,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,434,000. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF accounts for about 5.0% of Inscription Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,519,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,163,973,000 after purchasing an additional 255,217 shares during the period. Homrich & Berg boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 2,918,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,764,000 after buying an additional 50,671 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,837,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,307,000 after buying an additional 36,298 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,543,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,694,000 after buying an additional 138,249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,048,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,138,000 after purchasing an additional 242,900 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VIG traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $156.29. The stock had a trading volume of 44,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,348,459. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12 month low of $124.14 and a 12 month high of $163.25. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $159.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $156.08.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

