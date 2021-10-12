Insider Selling: Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ) Senior Officer Sells 4,800 Shares of Stock

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) Senior Officer Sean K. Duncan sold 4,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$48.21, for a total value of C$231,408.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 114,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$5,509,438.80.

Canadian Natural Resources stock traded up C$0.31 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting C$49.93. 10,769,706 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,418,798. The firm has a market cap of C$58.95 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.32, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 1 year low of C$20.31 and a 1 year high of C$50.58. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$43.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$42.07.

Get Canadian Natural Resources alerts:

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported C$1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.97 by C$0.27. The business had revenue of C$6.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$6.59 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 5.1300001 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on CNQ shares. UBS Group boosted their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$53.00 to C$61.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$52.00 price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. CIBC restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$58.00 price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$63.00 to C$61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Tudor Pickering restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$52.00 price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$52.98.

Canadian Natural Resources Company Profile

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

Featured Story: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.