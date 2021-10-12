Insight Holdings Group LLC Buys Shares of 24,253,823 WalkMe Ltd. (NASDAQ:WKME)

Insight Holdings Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of WalkMe Ltd. (NASDAQ:WKME) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 24,253,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $709,667,000. WalkMe makes up about 8.0% of Insight Holdings Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Insight Holdings Group LLC owned approximately 0.29% of WalkMe as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in shares of WalkMe during the second quarter worth about $418,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of WalkMe during the second quarter worth about $322,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of WalkMe during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WalkMe during the second quarter worth about $1,721,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WalkMe during the second quarter worth about $335,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.40% of the company’s stock.

Get WalkMe alerts:

NASDAQ WKME opened at $24.63 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $27.91. WalkMe Ltd. has a 52 week low of $22.18 and a 52 week high of $34.42.

WalkMe (NASDAQ:WKME) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $46.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.50 million. Research analysts anticipate that WalkMe Ltd. will post -0.74 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on WKME shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of WalkMe in a report on Monday, July 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of WalkMe in a report on Monday, July 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. started coverage on shares of WalkMe in a report on Monday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of WalkMe in a report on Sunday, July 11th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of WalkMe in a report on Monday, July 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.29.

WalkMe Profile

WalkMe Ltd. provides cloud-based digital adoption platform in the United States and internationally. Its digital adoption platform enables organizations to measure, drive, and act to maximize the impact of their digital transformation and accelerate the return on their software investment. The company was formerly known as Make Tutorial Ltd.

Featured Article: Dividend Yield

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WKME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WalkMe Ltd. (NASDAQ:WKME).

Receive News & Ratings for WalkMe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WalkMe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.