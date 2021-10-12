Insight Holdings Group LLC Invests $238,000 in Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT)

Insight Holdings Group LLC purchased a new position in Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000. Confluent comprises about 0.0% of Insight Holdings Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Confluent in the 2nd quarter worth about $86,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Confluent in the 2nd quarter worth about $95,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Confluent in the 2nd quarter worth about $166,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Confluent in the 2nd quarter worth about $228,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Confluent in the 2nd quarter worth about $238,000. Institutional investors own 17.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Confluent from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Confluent in a report on Monday, July 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen started coverage on shares of Confluent in a report on Monday, July 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.40 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Confluent in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Confluent in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Confluent has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.99.

Shares of CFLT opened at $61.74 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.24. Confluent, Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.71 and a 12-month high of $74.25.

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $88.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.48 million. Research analysts expect that Confluent, Inc. will post -1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Confluent Company Profile

Confluent, Inc engages in developing cloud-native platform for data-in-motion that helps companies to connect their applications around real-time streams in the United States and internationally. The company offers Apache Kafka, a community distributed event streaming platform. Its products also include Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for Apache Kafka to connect and process data of user companies; Confluent platform, a self-managed platform to connect, process, and react to data in real-time for streaming data from across the organization for customer experiences and data-driven operations; ksqlDB that enables users to build real-time applications; and Confluent hub.

