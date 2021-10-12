INSU Acquisition Corp. II’s Quiet Period Will Expire on October 12th (OTCMKTS:INAQU)

INSU Acquisition Corp. II’s (OTCMKTS:INAQU) quiet period is set to end on Tuesday, October 12th. INSU Acquisition Corp. II had issued 24,000,000 shares in its public offering on September 2nd. The total size of the offering was $240,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During INSU Acquisition Corp. II’s quiet period, insiders and underwriters that worked on the IPO are prevented from issuing any research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

Shares of INAQU opened at $20.00 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.01. INSU Acquisition Corp. II has a 52-week low of $10.10 and a 52-week high of $21.48.

About INSU Acquisition Corp. II

INSU Acquisition Corp. II, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

