Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR) Shares Bought by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR) by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,207 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,815 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.09% of Integer worth $2,656,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of Integer by 15.1% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 891 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Integer by 1,798.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,234 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 1,169 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Integer during the first quarter worth approximately $217,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Integer during the first quarter worth approximately $228,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Integer by 9.0% during the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,958 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. 98.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Integer from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Integer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Integer from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th.

In related news, EVP Joseph F. Flanagan sold 2,645 shares of Integer stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.13, for a total transaction of $246,328.85. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,956 shares in the company, valued at $927,202.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Bill R. Sanford sold 10,527 shares of Integer stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.63, for a total transaction of $1,017,224.01. Following the sale, the director now owns 51,436 shares in the company, valued at $4,970,260.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 16,772 shares of company stock worth $1,596,670 over the last quarter. 2.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Integer stock opened at $87.39 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The company has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of 29.83 and a beta of 1.42. Integer Holdings Co. has a 12 month low of $54.37 and a 12 month high of $101.61. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $93.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.74.

Integer (NYSE:ITGR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $312.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $292.50 million. Integer had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 8.73%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Integer Holdings Co. will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

About Integer

Integer Holdings Corp. engages in the manufacture and development of medical devices and components. It operates through the Medical and Non-Medical segments. The Medical segment includes the cardio and vascular, cardiac and neuromodulation, surgical, orthopedics, and portable medical product lines. The Non-Medical segment comprises customized battery power and management systems, charging and docking stations, and power supplies.

