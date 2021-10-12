Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) Shares Gap Down to $67.94

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART) shares gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $67.94, but opened at $66.33. Integra LifeSciences shares last traded at $66.58, with a volume of 103 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research cut shares of Integra LifeSciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Integra LifeSciences in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.78.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $71.25 and its 200-day moving average is $70.51. The company has a market capitalization of $5.65 billion, a PE ratio of 27.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 3.24.

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The life sciences company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $389.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $376.11 million. Integra LifeSciences had a net margin of 13.62% and a return on equity of 17.64%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. will post 3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in Integra LifeSciences by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 6,696 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $463,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 3.9% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,743 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 6.7% in the second quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,135 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 1.1% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 18,600 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,274,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 0.8% in the first quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 27,214 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,880,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. 87.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Integra LifeSciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:IART)

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of medical instruments, devices, and equipment. It operates through the Codman Specialty Surgical, and Orthopedics and Tissue Technologies segments. The Codman Specialty Surgical segment refers to the company’s neurosurgery business, which sells a full line of products for neurosurgery and neuro critical care such as tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment; and precision tools and instruments business, which sells instrument patterns and surgical and lighting products to hospitals, surgery centers, and dental, podiatry, and veterinary offices.

