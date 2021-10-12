Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.33 Per Share

Analysts predict that Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) will post earnings of $0.33 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Inter Parfums’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.42 and the lowest is $0.23. Inter Parfums posted earnings per share of $0.52 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 36.5%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Inter Parfums will report full year earnings of $1.95 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.76 to $2.12. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.21 to $2.42. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Inter Parfums.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.16. Inter Parfums had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 11.69%. The business had revenue of $207.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.10) earnings per share. Inter Parfums’s revenue was up 319.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on IPAR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Inter Parfums from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Inter Parfums from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, BWS Financial upped their target price on Inter Parfums from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Inter Parfums currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.20.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IPAR. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Inter Parfums in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Inter Parfums during the first quarter valued at $47,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Inter Parfums in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Inter Parfums in the 2nd quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Inter Parfums by 121.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:IPAR traded up $0.58 on Tuesday, hitting $77.77. 687 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 93,427. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $73.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.26 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 3.12. Inter Parfums has a one year low of $39.15 and a one year high of $80.35.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. Inter Parfums’s dividend payout ratio is 82.64%.

Inter Parfums

Inter Parfums, Inc engages in the business of manufacturing, marketing, and distributing wide array of fragrances and related products. It operates through the European Based Operations and United States Based Operations segments. The European Based Operations segment conducts primarily in France. The United States Based Operations segment includes the sale of prestige brand name fragrances.

