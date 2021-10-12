International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Bought by Kore Private Wealth LLC

Kore Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,815 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,879,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IBM. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 9.7% during the second quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,089 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Inscription Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 2,020.2% during the second quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 46,262 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,782,000 after purchasing an additional 44,080 shares in the last quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 27.5% during the second quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 3,278 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp raised its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 3.5% during the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 24,141 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,539,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RKL Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the second quarter valued at about $1,236,000. 55.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IBM traded down $1.26 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $141.17. The company had a trading volume of 102,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,178,374. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $139.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $141.25. The company has a market cap of $126.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.81, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.22. International Business Machines Co. has a 12-month low of $105.92 and a 12-month high of $152.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.84.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The technology company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $18.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.30 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 36.79% and a net margin of 7.17%. International Business Machines’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.18 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were paid a dividend of $1.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.65%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.66%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on IBM. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $152.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $121.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $167.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $153.75.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

