International Consolidated Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:ICAGY) Receives “Buy” Rating from UBS Group

UBS Group restated their buy rating on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:ICAGY) in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $77.50.

International Consolidated Airlines Group stock opened at $4.89 on Monday. International Consolidated Airlines Group has a 12-month low of $2.39 and a 12-month high of $6.25. The company has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.70 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.39, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.11.

International Consolidated Airlines Group SA is a holding company, which engages in the provision of passenger and freight air transportation services. It operates through the following segments: British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, Aer Lingus, and Other Group companies. The company was founded on January 21, 2011 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

