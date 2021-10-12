International Paper (NYSE:IP) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

International Paper (NYSE:IP) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $64.91.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on IP shares. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of International Paper from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of International Paper from $85.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of International Paper from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Stephens raised shares of International Paper from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $58.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, June 28th.

In related news, SVP Jeanmichel Ribieras sold 4,417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.75, for a total transaction of $255,081.75. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 61,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,541,980.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 128 shares of company stock worth $7,473. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in IP. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of International Paper by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 46,153,278 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,495,508,000 after purchasing an additional 6,109,887 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of International Paper by 40.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,488,345 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $404,896,000 after purchasing an additional 2,147,254 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of International Paper by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,038,719 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,535,124,000 after purchasing an additional 820,092 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of International Paper by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,852,369 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $262,368,000 after buying an additional 684,543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Republic International Corp acquired a new position in shares of International Paper in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,852,000. 81.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:IP traded up $0.07 on Thursday, hitting $55.82. The stock had a trading volume of 143,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,640,921. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $21.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.56 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $57.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.13. International Paper has a 1-year low of $42.48 and a 1-year high of $65.27.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.60 billion. International Paper had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 16.67%. As a group, analysts anticipate that International Paper will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 4th were paid a dividend of $0.5125 per share. This is an increase from International Paper’s previous dividend of $0.35. This represents a yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 1st. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.21%.

International Paper Company Profile

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment involves in the manufacturing of containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

