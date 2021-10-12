International Paper (NYSE:IP) Shares Sold by Clearbridge Investments LLC

Clearbridge Investments LLC cut its stake in International Paper (NYSE:IP) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,097,521 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 23,742 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned about 0.54% of International Paper worth $128,599,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in International Paper by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 46,153,278 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,495,508,000 after acquiring an additional 6,109,887 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in International Paper by 40.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,488,345 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $404,896,000 after purchasing an additional 2,147,254 shares in the last quarter. OLD Republic International Corp acquired a new stake in International Paper in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,852,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in International Paper by 32.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,055,467 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $124,993,000 after purchasing an additional 500,956 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in International Paper by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,648,876 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $467,924,000 after purchasing an additional 482,384 shares in the last quarter. 81.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get International Paper alerts:

Shares of International Paper stock opened at $55.75 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.36 and a beta of 1.05. International Paper has a twelve month low of $42.48 and a twelve month high of $65.27.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.60 billion. International Paper had a return on equity of 16.67% and a net margin of 5.33%. Sell-side analysts predict that International Paper will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 4th were issued a dividend of $0.5125 per share. This is a positive change from International Paper’s previous dividend of $0.35. This represents a yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 1st. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.21%.

In other news, SVP Jeanmichel Ribieras sold 4,417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.75, for a total value of $255,081.75. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 61,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,541,980.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 128 shares of company stock worth $7,473. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

IP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their price target on International Paper from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded International Paper from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on International Paper from $85.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Stephens upgraded International Paper from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.91.

About International Paper

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment involves in the manufacturing of containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

Recommended Story: Growth Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Paper (NYSE:IP).

Receive News & Ratings for International Paper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Paper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.