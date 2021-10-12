Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:VKI) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:VKI) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 14th will be given a dividend of 0.0485 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, October 29th. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.75%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 13th.

Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II has decreased its dividend by 18.4% over the last three years.

Get Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II alerts:

NYSEAMERICAN:VKI opened at $12.25 on Tuesday. Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II has a 1-year low of $10.60 and a 1-year high of $12.88.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:VKI) by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 355,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 27,171 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.80% of Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II worth $4,338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 15.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II

Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II is a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its investment objective is to seek to provide a high level of current income exempt from federal income tax, consistent with preservation of capital. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Featured Story: What is a Market Correction?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.