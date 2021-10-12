Invesco Bond Income Plus Limited (LON:BIPS) Plans GBX 2.75 Dividend

Invesco Bond Income Plus Limited (LON:BIPS) declared a dividend on Friday, October 1st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 14th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.75 ($0.04) per share on Thursday, November 11th. This represents a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Shares of LON BIPS opened at GBX 190.18 ($2.48) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of £320.59 million and a PE ratio of 7.52. Invesco Bond Income Plus has a 12 month low of GBX 180.41 ($2.36) and a 12 month high of GBX 199.50 ($2.61). The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 190.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.45.
About Invesco Bond Income Plus
