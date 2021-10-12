Invesco Bond Income Plus Limited (LON:BIPS) Plans GBX 2.75 Dividend

Invesco Bond Income Plus Limited (LON:BIPS) declared a dividend on Friday, October 1st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 14th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.75 ($0.04) per share on Thursday, November 11th. This represents a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of LON BIPS opened at GBX 190.18 ($2.48) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of £320.59 million and a PE ratio of 7.52. Invesco Bond Income Plus has a 12 month low of GBX 180.41 ($2.36) and a 12 month high of GBX 199.50 ($2.61). The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 190.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.45.

About Invesco Bond Income Plus

Invesco Bond Income Plus Limited is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Invesco Fund Managers Limited. It is co-managed by INVESCO Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in high yield fixed income securities including preference shares, convertible and redeemable loan stocks, corporate bonds, and government bonds.

