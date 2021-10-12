Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust (NYSE:VMO) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust (NYSE:VMO) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 14th will be given a dividend of 0.0529 per share by the investment management company on Friday, October 29th. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 13th.

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust has decreased its dividend by 19.5% over the last three years.

Get Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust alerts:

VMO opened at $13.44 on Tuesday. Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust has a twelve month low of $12.13 and a twelve month high of $14.09. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.64.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust (NYSE:VMO) by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 246,478 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,498 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.37% of Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust worth $3,352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 20.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust Company Profile

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust is a closed-end Investment Fund and Investment Trust. Its investment objective is to provide a high level of current income exempt from federal income tax, consistent with preservation of capital. The fund was founded on April 24, 1992 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Read More: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.