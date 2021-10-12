Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust (NYSE:VMO) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust (NYSE:VMO) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 14th will be given a dividend of 0.0529 per share by the investment management company on Friday, October 29th. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 13th.
Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust has decreased its dividend by 19.5% over the last three years.
VMO opened at $13.44 on Tuesday. Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust has a twelve month low of $12.13 and a twelve month high of $14.09. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.64.
Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust Company Profile
Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust is a closed-end Investment Fund and Investment Trust. Its investment objective is to provide a high level of current income exempt from federal income tax, consistent with preservation of capital. The fund was founded on April 24, 1992 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.
Read More: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.