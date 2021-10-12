Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for The Duckhorn Portfolio (NAPA)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for The Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE: NAPA):

10/9/2021 – The Duckhorn Portfolio was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $26.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “The Duckhorn Portfolio is the premier producer of wines principally in North America. The company’s portfolio includes Duckhorn Vineyards, Decoy, Paraduxx, Goldeneye, Migration, Canvasback, Calera and Kosta Browne. The Duckhorn Portfolio is based in Saint Helena, United States. “

10/5/2021 – The Duckhorn Portfolio had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $22.00 to $23.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

10/5/2021 – The Duckhorn Portfolio had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $23.00 to $25.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/5/2021 – The Duckhorn Portfolio had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a $26.00 price target on the stock.

10/5/2021 – The Duckhorn Portfolio had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $24.00 to $26.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

10/5/2021 – The Duckhorn Portfolio had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $25.00 to $28.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of NAPA traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.33. The stock had a trading volume of 20,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 465,225. The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.16 and a 1-year high of $25.25. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 5.10 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

The Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 3rd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.07. Equities analysts forecast that The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Zach Rasmuson sold 9,442 shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.56, for a total transaction of $213,011.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Pete Przybylinski sold 31,115 shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $684,530.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 88,381 shares of company stock worth $1,998,127 over the last 90 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NAPA. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in The Duckhorn Portfolio during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in The Duckhorn Portfolio during the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in The Duckhorn Portfolio during the 1st quarter worth $58,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in The Duckhorn Portfolio during the 1st quarter worth $136,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in The Duckhorn Portfolio by 36.0% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 6,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. 19.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc produces and sells wines in North America. It offers wines under a portfolio of brands, including Duckhorn Vineyards, Decoy, Kosta Browne, Goldeneye, Paraduxx, Calera, Migration, Canvasback, Greenwing, and Postmark. The company sells its products directly to California retailers and restaurants; and to distributors and agents located in other states throughout the United States, as well as to export distributors that sell internationally.

