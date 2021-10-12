Investors Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL)

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Investors acquired 10,212 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,164% compared to the typical daily volume of 808 call options.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. HC Wainwright raised Ocular Therapeutix from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ocular Therapeutix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ocular Therapeutix presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.67.

In other news, CEO Antony C. Mattessich purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.89 per share, for a total transaction of $49,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 102,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,017,681. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 6.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,867,062 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $96,278,000 after buying an additional 354,798 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Ocular Therapeutix by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,668,965 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $52,025,000 after purchasing an additional 25,902 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Ocular Therapeutix by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,738,472 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $24,652,000 after purchasing an additional 220,855 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ocular Therapeutix by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,304,799 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $18,502,000 after purchasing an additional 75,191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Ocular Therapeutix by 548.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,198,937 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,001,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014,069 shares during the last quarter. 63.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of OCUL opened at $11.25 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $861.56 million, a P/E ratio of -5.89 and a beta of 2.14. Ocular Therapeutix has a twelve month low of $9.11 and a twelve month high of $24.30. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.52 and a 200-day moving average of $13.16. The company has a quick ratio of 10.00, a current ratio of 10.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.09. Ocular Therapeutix had a negative net margin of 318.77% and a negative return on equity of 51.58%. The company had revenue of $11.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.70 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ocular Therapeutix will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ocular Therapeutix Company Profile

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye. Its product pipeline includes Dextenza, OTX-TP, and OTX-TIC. The company was founded by Amarpreet S. Sawhney and Farhad Khosravi on September 12, 2006 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.

