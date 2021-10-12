ION Geophysical (NYSE:IO) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

ION Geophysical (NYSE:IO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $1.50 target price on the oil and gas company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 6.38% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “ION GEOPHYSICAL CORPORATION is a leading provider of geophysical technology, services, and solutions for the global oil & gas industry. ION’s offerings allow E&P operators to obtain higher resolution images of the subsurface to reduce the risk of exploration and reservoir development, and enable seismic contractors to acquire geophysical data more efficiently. “

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on IO. Alliance Global Partners dropped their price target on shares of ION Geophysical from $4.20 to $3.70 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 16th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of ION Geophysical in a research report on Monday, August 16th.

Shares of NYSE:IO remained flat at $$1.41 during midday trading on Monday. 247,032 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,106,404. ION Geophysical has a 52-week low of $0.98 and a 52-week high of $5.35. The stock has a market cap of $41.79 million, a PE ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 3.29. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.77.

ION Geophysical (NYSE:IO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $19.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.50 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ION Geophysical will post -1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ION Geophysical news, major shareholder Gates Capital Management, Inc. sold 135,146 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.32, for a total value of $178,392.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,306,313 shares of company stock valued at $2,028,693. 8.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ION Geophysical by 80.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 846,529 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,769,000 after purchasing an additional 377,489 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of ION Geophysical by 47,055.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 352,252 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $754,000 after acquiring an additional 351,505 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ION Geophysical by 378.8% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 158,005 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 125,005 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ION Geophysical by 55.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 126,736 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 45,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in shares of ION Geophysical by 274.7% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 100,104 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 73,387 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.58% of the company’s stock.

About ION Geophysical

ION Geophysical Corp. engages in the provision of geoscience technology, services, and solutions to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the E&P Technology and Services, and Operations Optimization segments. The E&P Technology and Services segment creates digital data assets and delivers services that improve decision-making, mitigate risk and maximize portfolio value for E&P companies.

