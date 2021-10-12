Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) Holdings Trimmed by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. lowered its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) by 8.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,864 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,740 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals were worth $752,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IONS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 15.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,275,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,778,000 after buying an additional 312,483 shares during the period. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,172,000. Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $540,000. Bellevue Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 9,930,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,117,000 after purchasing an additional 946,011 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $7,031,000. Institutional investors own 86.71% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Joseph Klein III sold 4,334 shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total value of $152,990.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on IONS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ionis Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:IONS opened at $34.41 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.89 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $37.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.40. Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.15 and a fifty-two week high of $64.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 7.62 and a quick ratio of 7.54.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $126.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.46 million. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 78.78% and a negative return on equity of 58.39%. The firm’s revenue was down 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.18) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of human therapeutic drugs using antisense technology. It operates through the Ionis Core and Akcea Therapeutics segments. The Ionis Core segment exploits a novel drug discovery platform to generate a pipeline of drugs. The Akcea Therapeutics segment develops and commercializes drugs for cardiometabolic diseases.

