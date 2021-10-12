iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ) Shares Sold by Bridgewater Associates LP

Bridgewater Associates LP lowered its holdings in iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 462,195 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,336 shares during the quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP owned about 0.06% of iQIYI worth $7,201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in iQIYI during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iQIYI in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of iQIYI in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iQIYI by 28.1% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 3,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new position in shares of iQIYI in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.16% of the company’s stock.

Get iQIYI alerts:

IQ opened at $9.00 on Tuesday. iQIYI, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.22 and a 12-month high of $28.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.08 and a 200-day moving average of $12.56.

iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.03. iQIYI had a negative net margin of 17.88% and a negative return on equity of 67.59%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that iQIYI, Inc. will post -1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on IQ shares. KeyCorp reduced their price target on iQIYI from $26.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised iQIYI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, OTR Global reaffirmed a “positive” rating on shares of iQIYI in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.53.

iQIYI Profile

iQIYI, Inc engages in the provision of internet video streaming services. It operates a smart television streaming service and an entertainment-based social media platform, iQIYI Paopao. The firm also also distribute video content through third-party platforms. The company was founded by Yu Gong in November 2009 and is headquartered in Haidan District, China.

See Also: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ).

Receive News & Ratings for iQIYI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iQIYI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.