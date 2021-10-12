iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) Shares Purchased by Elmwood Wealth Management Inc.

Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 23,012 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,460 shares during the quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,542,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IEMG. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 673.1% in the second quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 306.6% in the first quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at about $56,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 83.7% in the second quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 40.1% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA IEMG traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $62.09. The company had a trading volume of 384,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,732,138. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $62.93 and a 200 day moving average of $64.62. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $53.18 and a 1-year high of $69.87.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.