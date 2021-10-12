iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Bought by Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 251,887 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,601 shares during the quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $19,869,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 12.6% during the second quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. now owns 1,164 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 14,450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Middleton & Co Inc MA boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. Middleton & Co Inc MA now owns 20,535 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,620,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. EPIQ Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. EPIQ Capital Group LLC now owns 10,134 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $799,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Securities LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.2% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC now owns 3,502 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. 75.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $77.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,243,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,579,620. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $60.97 and a fifty-two week high of $82.29. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.53.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

