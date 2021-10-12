iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) Holdings Lowered by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 298,263 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 15,961 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $92,966,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 21,069 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,566,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 72,710 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $22,663,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 15,500.1% in the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 126,517 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,434,000 after acquiring an additional 125,706 shares in the last quarter. RK Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 59.6% in the 2nd quarter. RK Capital Management LLC now owns 37,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,688,000 after acquiring an additional 14,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $4,738,000.

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF stock opened at $292.71 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $299.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $300.36. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $220.25 and a 1 year high of $339.91.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

