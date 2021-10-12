iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) Shares Sold by Wealthspire Advisors LLC

Wealthspire Advisors LLC decreased its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,397 shares of the company’s stock after selling 334 shares during the quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $729,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of IWN. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 134.4% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 85.0% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First PREMIER Bank acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000.

IWN stock opened at $163.24 on Tuesday. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $100.88 and a twelve month high of $174.59. The company’s 50 day moving average is $161.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $162.71.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

