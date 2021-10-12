iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) Shares Bought by Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc

Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) by 13.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,864 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of IWP. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $54,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 27.4% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 11,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,198,000 after acquiring an additional 2,527 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 7,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $777,000 after acquiring an additional 729 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 11,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,133,000 after acquiring an additional 2,069 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 8,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $880,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period.

IWP stock opened at $112.17 on Tuesday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $85.78 and a fifty-two week high of $119.63. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.64.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

