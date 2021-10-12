iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR) Position Cut by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC reduced its holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 20,616 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF were worth $2,102,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in iShares US Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 136.9% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 462 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 412.5% in the second quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 410 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Tsfg LLC raised its holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 613.0% during the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 713 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IYR opened at $103.61 on Tuesday. iShares US Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $76.33 and a 1 year high of $111.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $106.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.58.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

