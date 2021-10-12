Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO)

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors in a report issued on Thursday, October 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Katz now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.10 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.09. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Sunstone Hotel Investors’ Q1 2022 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.23 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.89 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.11 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on SHO. Truist Securities upgraded Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $11.50 in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Truist raised shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.94.

Shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors stock opened at $12.44 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.72 and a 200-day moving average of $12.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The company has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of -11.96 and a beta of 1.37. Sunstone Hotel Investors has a 1-year low of $7.12 and a 1-year high of $13.74.

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $117.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.92 million. Sunstone Hotel Investors had a negative net margin of 89.59% and a negative return on equity of 11.15%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SHO. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 869.4% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,441,079 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $79,998,000 after purchasing an additional 5,776,657 shares during the period. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors in the second quarter valued at approximately $54,830,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 36.9% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,425,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $166,740,000 after purchasing an additional 3,619,443 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors in the first quarter valued at approximately $16,192,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 46.0% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,450,535 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,994,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087,806 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.17% of the company’s stock.

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, asset management, and renovation of hotels and resorts. It operates under the following brands: Marriott, Hilton, and Hyatt. The company was founded by Robert A. Alter in 1995 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

