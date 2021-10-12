Jefferies Financial Group Trims Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) Target Price to $400.00

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) had its price target decreased by Jefferies Financial Group from $500.00 to $400.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Biogen’s Q4 2021 earnings at $3.67 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $3.72 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $3.96 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $18.18 EPS.

BIIB has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Biogen from $453.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $452.00 target price on shares of Biogen in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Biogen from $400.00 to $360.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Biogen from $341.00 to $326.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Biogen in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a hold rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $385.18.

Shares of NASDAQ:BIIB opened at $285.59 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $42.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $318.03 and its 200-day moving average is $312.48. Biogen has a 52-week low of $223.25 and a 52-week high of $468.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.15.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The biotechnology company reported $5.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.55 by $1.13. Biogen had a net margin of 16.40% and a return on equity of 34.74%. The business had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $10.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Biogen will post 18.67 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BIIB. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Biogen by 2.8% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,466 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $970,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new stake in Biogen during the 1st quarter worth $151,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Biogen by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 100,321 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,078,000 after acquiring an additional 1,161 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The grew its holdings in Biogen by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 14,161 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,962,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the period. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Biogen during the 1st quarter worth $745,000. 83.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

