Jefferies Financial Group Trims Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) Target Price to $400.00

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) had its price target decreased by Jefferies Financial Group from $500.00 to $400.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Biogen’s Q4 2021 earnings at $3.67 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $3.72 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $3.96 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $18.18 EPS.
BIIB has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Biogen from $453.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $452.00 target price on shares of Biogen in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Biogen from $400.00 to $360.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Biogen from $341.00 to $326.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Biogen in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a hold rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $385.18.
Shares of NASDAQ:BIIB opened at $285.59 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $42.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $318.03 and its 200-day moving average is $312.48. Biogen has a 52-week low of $223.25 and a 52-week high of $468.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.15.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BIIB. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Biogen by 2.8% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,466 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $970,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new stake in Biogen during the 1st quarter worth $151,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Biogen by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 100,321 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,078,000 after acquiring an additional 1,161 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The grew its holdings in Biogen by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 14,161 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,962,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the period. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Biogen during the 1st quarter worth $745,000. 83.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Biogen Company Profile
Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.
See Also: What is intrinsic value?
Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.