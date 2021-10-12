Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Ally Financial Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:ALLY)

Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Ally Financial in a research note issued to investors on Monday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Hecht now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.77 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.56. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Ally Financial’s FY2021 earnings at $7.74 EPS.

Get Ally Financial alerts:

ALLY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Ally Financial in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Stephens downgraded shares of Ally Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.67.

NYSE:ALLY opened at $52.44 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $52.21 and a 200-day moving average of $51.34. The company has a market capitalization of $18.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.58. Ally Financial has a 52 week low of $25.86 and a 52 week high of $56.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.88. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. Ally Financial had a net margin of 37.19% and a return on equity of 18.66%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. Ally Financial’s payout ratio is presently 33.00%.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey Jonathan Brown sold 15,000 shares of Ally Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.92, for a total transaction of $793,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 650,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,446,104.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Scott A. Stengel sold 12,500 shares of Ally Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.49, for a total transaction of $656,125.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 96,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,066,177.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,125 shares of company stock valued at $1,797,333 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in Ally Financial by 2.0% during the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its stake in Ally Financial by 1.0% in the second quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 20,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Ally Financial by 10.4% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in Ally Financial by 17.7% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in Ally Financial by 2.0% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 16,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $823,000 after buying an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.48% of the company’s stock.

Ally Financial Company Profile

Ally Financial, Inc is a holding company, which provides digital financial services to consumers, businesses, automotive dealers, and corporate clients. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

Recommended Story: Understanding Market Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Ally Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ally Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.