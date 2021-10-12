Jewett-Cameron Trading (NASDAQ:JCTCF) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $10.55

Shares of Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:JCTCF) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $10.55 and traded as low as $10.16. Jewett-Cameron Trading shares last traded at $10.28, with a volume of 11,611 shares traded.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.55. The stock has a market cap of $35.87 million, a PE ratio of 8.29 and a beta of 0.40.

Jewett-Cameron Trading (NASDAQ:JCTCF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 15th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter. Jewett-Cameron Trading had a return on equity of 21.74% and a net margin of 7.83%. The firm had revenue of $21.62 million for the quarter.

In related news, insider Michael Charles Nasser sold 4,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.42, for a total value of $51,058.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders have sold a total of 8,300 shares of company stock worth $86,475 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Jewett-Cameron Trading stock. Becker Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:JCTCF) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 24,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000. Becker Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.70% of Jewett-Cameron Trading at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.89% of the company’s stock.

About Jewett-Cameron Trading (NASDAQ:JCTCF)

Jewett-Cameron Trading Co Ltd. is a holding company. The firm engages in the manufacturing and distribution of metal products and wholesale of wood products through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Wood Products; Lawn, Garden, Pet, and Other; Seed Processing and Sales; and Corporate and administration.

