JMP Securities Trims Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) Target Price to $27.00

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) had its target price decreased by equities research analysts at JMP Securities from $53.00 to $27.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. JMP Securities’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 100.59% from the stock’s previous close.

ALLO has been the subject of a number of other reports. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a report on Friday. Roth Capital cut their target price on Allogene Therapeutics from $60.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Allogene Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $71.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday. B. Riley cut their target price on Allogene Therapeutics from $52.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered Allogene Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $44.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.14.

Shares of ALLO stock opened at $13.46 on Tuesday. Allogene Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $12.90 and a 12 month high of $44.92. The firm has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of -7.36 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.69 and a 200-day moving average of $26.14.

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.95 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Allogene Therapeutics will post -1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel Veer Bhavnagri sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.55, for a total transaction of $107,750.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 426,353 shares in the company, valued at $9,187,907.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Owen N. Witte sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.47, for a total value of $234,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,507 shares of company stock worth $855,345 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 26.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Allogene Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $48,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Allogene Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $127,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Allogene Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $102,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Allogene Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $107,000. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Allogene Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $152,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.60% of the company’s stock.

Allogene Therapeutics Company Profile

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage immuno-oncology company pioneering the development and commercialization of genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The firm develops a pipeline of off-the-shelf T cell product candidates that are designed to target and kill cancer cells.

