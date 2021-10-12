Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Acquires 3,013 Shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 462,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,013 shares during the period. Nasdaq makes up approximately 1.2% of Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $81,390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Nasdaq by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,105,443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,424,936,000 after acquiring an additional 28,631 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Nasdaq by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,195,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $385,150,000 after acquiring an additional 45,056 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in Nasdaq by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,964,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $345,437,000 after acquiring an additional 93,324 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Nasdaq by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,211,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $212,990,000 after buying an additional 20,785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Nasdaq by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,003,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $176,500,000 after buying an additional 4,135 shares in the last quarter. 71.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:NDAQ traded down $0.16 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $197.52. The stock had a trading volume of 9,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 788,560. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 12-month low of $119.76 and a 12-month high of $202.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.29 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $193.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $177.06.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $846.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $825.84 million. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 18.34% and a net margin of 18.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.54 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 7.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.95%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Nasdaq in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Nasdaq from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Nasdaq from $181.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Nasdaq from $222.00 to $241.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.27.

In other Nasdaq news, EVP Pc Nelson Griggs sold 2,000 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction on Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.66, for a total value of $375,320.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 865 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.65, for a total value of $170,102.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 9,411 shares of company stock worth $1,800,404. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Nasdaq Profile

Nasdaq, Inc is a holding company, which engages in trading, clearing, exchange technology, regulatory, securities listing, information and public & private company services. It operates through the following segments: Market Services, Corporate Services, Information Services and Market Technology. The Market Services segment includes its equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, FICC and trade management services businesses.

