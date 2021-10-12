Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Buys 187 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 0.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 358,931 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. owned 0.08% of Automatic Data Processing worth $71,623,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC increased its position in Automatic Data Processing by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC now owns 21,412 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,036,000 after buying an additional 1,189 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its position in Automatic Data Processing by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 53,011 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,991,000 after buying an additional 1,212 shares in the last quarter. Dempze Nancy E increased its position in Automatic Data Processing by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Dempze Nancy E now owns 20,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,901,000 after buying an additional 1,260 shares in the last quarter. HFR Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the 2nd quarter valued at about $9,613,000. Finally, Breiter Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,685,000. 78.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ADP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered Automatic Data Processing from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $215.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $192.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays increased their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $212.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $212.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $205.50.

In related news, VP Alexander Quevedo sold 950 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.25, for a total value of $198,787.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Automatic Data Processing stock traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $204.01. 14,086 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,708,271. The business has a 50-day moving average of $206.29 and a 200 day moving average of $200.06. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $144.59 and a fifty-two week high of $217.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.24 billion, a PE ratio of 33.57, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.06. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 44.73% and a net margin of 17.32%. The business had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.79%.

Automatic Data Processing Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializes in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services; and Professional Employer Organization Services; and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

