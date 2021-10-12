Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Buys 96,984 Shares of AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) by 12.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 903,893 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 96,984 shares during the quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. owned 1.07% of AXIS Capital worth $44,678,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in AXIS Capital by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,497,886 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $123,825,000 after purchasing an additional 248,141 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in AXIS Capital by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,841,640 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $190,429,000 after purchasing an additional 122,741 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of AXIS Capital by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,199,288 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $58,900,000 after acquiring an additional 102,007 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of AXIS Capital by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,149,830 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $350,413,000 after acquiring an additional 93,771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of AXIS Capital by 1,157.9% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 68,319 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,386,000 after acquiring an additional 62,888 shares in the last quarter. 90.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AXS stock traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $48.69. 1,912 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 423,722. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.12. AXIS Capital Holdings Limited has a 12 month low of $42.44 and a 12 month high of $58.61.

AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The insurance provider reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.55. AXIS Capital had a return on equity of 4.11% and a net margin of 5.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that AXIS Capital Holdings Limited will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 4th will be given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 1st. AXIS Capital’s payout ratio is currently -80.77%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AXS shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of AXIS Capital from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AXIS Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of AXIS Capital in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AXIS Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.75.

AXIS Capital Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of various insurance and reinsurance products and services. It operates through the Insurance and Reinsurance segments. The Insurance segment offers property, marine, terrorism, aviation, political risk, professional lines, liability, and accident, and health insurance products.

