JPMorgan Asia Growth & Income plc Announces Dividend of GBX 4.60 (LON:JAGI)

JPMorgan Asia Growth & Income plc (LON:JAGI) announced a dividend on Friday, October 1st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 14th will be paid a dividend of GBX 4.60 ($0.06) per share on Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of JAGI opened at GBX 421.50 ($5.51) on Tuesday. JPMorgan Asia Growth & Income has a 52-week low of GBX 404.77 ($5.29) and a 52-week high of GBX 550 ($7.19). The company has a market capitalization of £411.78 million and a PE ratio of 2.73. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 440.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 475.74.

Get JPMorgan Asia Growth & Income alerts:

JPMorgan Asia Growth & Income Company Profile

JPMorgan Asian Investment Trust plc is an open ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. The fund is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of Asia, excluding Japan. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors.

Further Reading: Terms to Better Understand Call Options



Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Asia Growth & Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Asia Growth & Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.