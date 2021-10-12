JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Carrefour (EPA:CA) a €21.00 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €21.00 ($24.71) price objective on Carrefour (EPA:CA) in a research report released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a €20.00 ($23.53) price objective on Carrefour in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €17.50 ($20.59) price target on Carrefour in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. UBS Group set a €20.00 ($23.53) price target on Carrefour in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €14.90 ($17.53) price target on Carrefour in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Carrefour has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €18.33 ($21.56).

Shares of Carrefour stock opened at €15.57 ($18.31) on Monday. Carrefour has a one year low of €16.31 ($19.19) and a one year high of €23.68 ($27.86). The business has a 50-day simple moving average of €16.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of €16.23.

Carrefour SA operates stores in various formats and channels in France, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Poland, Romania, Brazil, Argentina, and Taiwan. The company operates hypermarkets, convenience stores, supermarkets, cash and carry stores, and hypercash stores; e-commerce sites and m-commerce channels; and service stations.

