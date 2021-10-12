JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Société Générale Société anonyme (EPA:GLE) a €36.00 Price Target

Société Générale Société anonyme (EPA:GLE) has been assigned a €36.00 ($42.35) price target by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 27.03% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a €32.00 ($37.65) target price on shares of Société Générale Société anonyme and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Barclays set a €23.00 ($27.06) target price on shares of Société Générale Société anonyme in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €30.00 ($35.29) target price on shares of Société Générale Société anonyme in a report on Monday. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €30.80 ($36.24) target price on shares of Société Générale Société anonyme in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Société Générale Société anonyme has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €26.85 ($31.59).

EPA GLE opened at €28.34 ($33.34) on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is €26.66 and its 200-day moving average is €25.24. Société Générale Société anonyme has a 12-month low of €41.88 ($49.27) and a 12-month high of €52.26 ($61.48).

SociÃ©tÃ© GÃ©nÃ©rale SociÃ©tÃ© anonyme provides financial services in Europe, the Americas, Asia, Oceania, Africa, and France. The company offers retail banking services, including deposits and loans, vehicles and asset management, corporate finance, insurance, payments, investment, and online brokerage and financial information services; Internet, mobile, telephone, and service platforms; and online banking to individual and professional customers, businesses, non-profit associations and local authorities under the Societe Generale, CrÃ©dit du Nord, and Boursorama Banque brands.

