JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Gerresheimer (ETR:GXI) a €87.10 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €87.10 ($102.47) price objective on Gerresheimer (ETR:GXI) in a research note published on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on GXI. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €111.00 ($130.59) price objective on Gerresheimer in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €112.00 ($131.76) target price on Gerresheimer in a report on Friday, September 17th. Berenberg Bank set a €109.00 ($128.24) price objective on Gerresheimer in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €106.00 ($124.71) price target on Gerresheimer in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €99.30 ($116.82).

ETR:GXI opened at €78.65 ($92.53) on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.47 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 122.13, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is €87.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €89.16. Gerresheimer has a 1 year low of €77.10 ($90.71) and a 1 year high of €103.70 ($122.00).

Gerresheimer AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells specialty glass, plastic products, and drug delivery-devices and solutions primarily worldwide. It operates through three divisions: Plastics & Devices, Primary Packaging Glass, and Advanced Technologies. The Plastics & Devices division offers drug delivery systems, including inhalers, pen systems, and injection systems; sterile and non-sterile syringe systems for the pharmaceutical and biotech industries; and disposables for various analysis systems that are used in laboratories and medical practices, quick tests for patients in medical practices or hospitals, skin-prick aids and lancets for diabetics, disposables, and components for dialysis machines, and catheters and surgical devices.

