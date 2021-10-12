JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Position in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust (NYSEARCA:GSG)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust (NYSEARCA:GSG) by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,877,923 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 358,480 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust were worth $30,216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GSG. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $30,345,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust by 1,365.6% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,119,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042,954 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Bank Ltd. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $9,779,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust by 536.6% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 611,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,575,000 after purchasing an additional 515,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $4,128,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.53% of the company’s stock.

GSG stock opened at $17.59 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.65. iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust has a fifty-two week low of $10.20 and a fifty-two week high of $17.73.

iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust (The Trust) is an investment trust that issues units of beneficial interest (shares) representing fractional undivided beneficial interests in its net assets. The Trust’s objective is to track the results of a fully collateralized investment in futures contracts on an index composed of a diversified group of commodities futures and to track the investment returns of the index before payment of the Trust’s expenses and liabilities.

