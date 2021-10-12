JPMorgan Chase & Co. Buys 157,656 Shares of Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) by 73.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 372,701 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 157,656 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Maximus were worth $32,787,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in Maximus in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Maximus by 590.8% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 677 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new position in Maximus in the 2nd quarter valued at $75,000. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new position in Maximus in the 1st quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Maximus by 710.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 972 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 852 shares during the period. 94.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MMS opened at $83.20 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.15 and a beta of 0.80. Maximus, Inc. has a 1-year low of $64.30 and a 1-year high of $96.05. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $84.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.46.

Maximus (NYSE:MMS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The health services provider reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Maximus had a return on equity of 23.25% and a net margin of 7.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Maximus, Inc. will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Maximus news, insider Michelle F. Link sold 1,133 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.20, for a total value of $94,265.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Richard A. Montoni sold 6,234 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.20, for a total value of $518,668.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,314 shares of company stock valued at $2,093,406 over the last 90 days. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Raymond James cut Maximus from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, June 28th.

MAXIMUS, Inc engages in the operation of government and human services programs. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Services; U.S. Federal Services; and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers a variety of business process services, and appeals and assessments for state, provincial and national government programs.

