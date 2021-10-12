JPMorgan Chase & Co. Buys 157,656 Shares of Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) by 73.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 372,701 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 157,656 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Maximus were worth $32,787,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in Maximus in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Maximus by 590.8% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 677 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new position in Maximus in the 2nd quarter valued at $75,000. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new position in Maximus in the 1st quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Maximus by 710.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 972 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 852 shares during the period. 94.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Shares of NYSE MMS opened at $83.20 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.15 and a beta of 0.80. Maximus, Inc. has a 1-year low of $64.30 and a 1-year high of $96.05. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $84.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.46.
In other Maximus news, insider Michelle F. Link sold 1,133 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.20, for a total value of $94,265.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Richard A. Montoni sold 6,234 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.20, for a total value of $518,668.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,314 shares of company stock valued at $2,093,406 over the last 90 days. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Separately, Raymond James cut Maximus from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, June 28th.
About Maximus
MAXIMUS, Inc engages in the operation of government and human services programs. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Services; U.S. Federal Services; and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers a variety of business process services, and appeals and assessments for state, provincial and national government programs.
