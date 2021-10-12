JPMorgan Chase & Co. Decreases Stock Holdings in Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered its stake in shares of Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) by 30.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,026,354 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 450,508 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Commercial Metals were worth $31,529,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CMC. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Commercial Metals in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals by 63.8% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,094 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Commercial Metals in the first quarter valued at about $66,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals by 21.2% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,994 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Commercial Metals in the first quarter valued at about $199,000. 87.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CMC has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Commercial Metals from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Commercial Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Commercial Metals from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Commercial Metals to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $32.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Commercial Metals in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Commercial Metals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.50.

CMC stock opened at $32.09 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.84 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.36. Commercial Metals has a 52 week low of $18.67 and a 52 week high of $36.49.

About Commercial Metals

Commercial Metals Co engages in the manufacture, recycling, and marketing of steel and metal products. It operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The North America segment is a vertically integrated network of recycling facilities, steel mills and fabrication operations. The Europe segment is a vertically integrated network of recycling facilities, an EAF mini mill and fabrication operations located in Poland.

