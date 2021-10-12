JPMorgan Chase & Co. Downgrades Humanigen (NASDAQ:HGEN) to Sell

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Humanigen (NASDAQ:HGEN) to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on HGEN. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Humanigen from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Humanigen from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Humanigen in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of Humanigen from $36.00 to $28.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Roth Capital cut their price objective on shares of Humanigen from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Humanigen has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $25.50.

NASDAQ HGEN opened at $6.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 2.42. The company has a market capitalization of $371.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.65 and a beta of -1.94. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.77. Humanigen has a one year low of $5.68 and a one year high of $29.20.

Humanigen (NASDAQ:HGEN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($1.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $1.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.96 million. Equities analysts expect that Humanigen will post -3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Humanigen news, insider Dale Chappell sold 5,584 shares of Humanigen stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.04, for a total transaction of $95,151.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 272,864 shares of company stock valued at $4,666,472. Company insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in Humanigen by 47.3% during the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 36,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $638,000 after acquiring an additional 11,793 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Humanigen by 1,884.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 128,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,239,000 after acquiring an additional 122,349 shares during the period. M Holdings Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Humanigen by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 112,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,954,000 after acquiring an additional 15,550 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Humanigen by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Humanigen in the 2nd quarter valued at $260,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.57% of the company’s stock.

Humanigen Company Profile

Humanigen, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a portfolio of immuno-oncology and immunology monoclonal antibodies in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is Lenzilumab, a monoclonal antibody that targets and neutralizes human granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of cytokine storm associated with COVID-19; and Phase Ib/II clinical trial as a sequenced therapy in combination with CD19 targeted chimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapies to treat patients with relapsed or refractory B-cell lymphoma, as well as that has completed Phase I clinical trial in patients with chronic myelomonocytic leukemia.

