JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 59,645 Shares of TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lessened its holdings in shares of TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) by 29.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 144,089 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 59,645 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in TopBuild were worth $28,498,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of TopBuild by 35.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,264 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after acquiring an additional 1,391 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its position in TopBuild by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 4,008 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $793,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of TopBuild during the 2nd quarter worth about $15,778,000. Xponance Inc. raised its position in shares of TopBuild by 82.0% during the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 6,656 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after buying an additional 2,999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of TopBuild in the second quarter valued at about $326,000. Institutional investors own 94.75% of the company’s stock.

Get TopBuild alerts:

Shares of NYSE:BLD opened at $209.72 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $217.70 and its 200-day moving average is $208.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.75. TopBuild Corp. has a 52 week low of $146.50 and a 52 week high of $235.50. The company has a market capitalization of $6.91 billion, a PE ratio of 23.94 and a beta of 1.53.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The construction company reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $834.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $807.84 million. TopBuild had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 21.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.68 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that TopBuild Corp. will post 10.71 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Benchmark raised TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, September 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on TopBuild from $246.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of TopBuild from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $231.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of TopBuild from $257.00 to $271.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $239.67.

TopBuild Profile

TopBuild Corp. is an installer and distributor of insulation products and other building products to the U.S. construction industry. It operates through two segments: Installation and Distribution. The Installation segment provides insulation installation services nationwide through its TruTeam contractor services business branches located in the U.S.

See Also: What is the Quick Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD).

Receive News & Ratings for TopBuild Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TopBuild and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.