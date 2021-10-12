Jump Financial LLC Cuts Stake in Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR)

Jump Financial LLC decreased its position in shares of Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,951 shares of the company’s stock after selling 349 shares during the quarter. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in Vir Biotechnology were worth $1,747,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. DCF Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Vir Biotechnology by 67.8% in the 2nd quarter. DCF Advisers LLC now owns 12,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,000 after buying an additional 4,879 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Vir Biotechnology by 8.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,167,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,191,000 after purchasing an additional 89,918 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Vir Biotechnology by 5.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,262,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,079,000 after acquiring an additional 324,143 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 24.5% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 41,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,955,000 after purchasing an additional 8,126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 35.8% in the second quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 13,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,000 after acquiring an additional 3,569 shares in the last quarter. 58.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of VIR opened at $40.02 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $44.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.96 and a beta of -1.68. Vir Biotechnology, Inc. has a one year low of $25.31 and a one year high of $141.01.

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $1.14. The firm had revenue of $177.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.88 million. Vir Biotechnology had a negative return on equity of 40.77% and a negative net margin of 162.75%. Sell-side analysts predict that Vir Biotechnology, Inc. will post -1.17 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Vir Biotechnology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of Vir Biotechnology from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vir Biotechnology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, August 7th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $96.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.86.

In related news, Director Vicki L. Sato sold 15,174 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.48, for a total value of $796,331.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert J. More sold 11,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.56, for a total transaction of $414,985.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 138,802 shares of company stock valued at $6,080,125 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 37.20% of the company’s stock.

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus; and VIR-2020 for the prevention of tuberculosis.

