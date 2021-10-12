Jump Financial LLC Grows Holdings in Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI)

Jump Financial LLC raised its position in Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) by 233.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,033 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,620 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in Carter’s were worth $1,860,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRI. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in Carter’s by 436.8% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 408 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in Carter’s in the first quarter valued at $49,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Carter’s in the second quarter valued at $72,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Carter’s in the second quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carter’s in the second quarter valued at about $86,000.

CRI opened at $93.04 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a PE ratio of 12.10, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.42. Carter’s, Inc. has a twelve month low of $79.15 and a twelve month high of $116.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $100.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.71. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The textile maker reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.95. The firm had revenue of $746.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $713.84 million. Carter’s had a net margin of 9.95% and a return on equity of 36.47%. Carter’s’s quarterly revenue was up 45.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Carter’s, Inc. will post 7.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. Carter’s’s payout ratio is 38.46%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CRI shares. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Carter’s in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $99.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Carter’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.00.

In other Carter’s news, EVP Kendra Krugman sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.91, for a total value of $288,148.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Carter’s Profile

Carter’s, Inc engages in the marketing of apparel for babies and young children. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail; U.S. Wholesale; and International. The U.S. retail segment consists of sales of products in retail and online stores. The U.S. Wholesale segment includes sales in the United States of products to wholesale partners.

