Jump Financial LLC Grows Holdings in HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC)

Jump Financial LLC grew its stake in HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC) by 751.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 61,089 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,914 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in HollyFrontier were worth $2,010,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HFC. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of HollyFrontier in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in HollyFrontier by 3,188.9% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,184 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,148 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in HollyFrontier during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in HollyFrontier by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,994 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in HollyFrontier by 350.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,976 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 2,315 shares during the period. 84.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get HollyFrontier alerts:

In other HollyFrontier news, CEO Michael Jennings bought 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.07 per share, for a total transaction of $218,025.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Franklin Myers bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.20 per share, with a total value of $146,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 44,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,308,890. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of HollyFrontier from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of HollyFrontier from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of HollyFrontier in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of HollyFrontier from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $45.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Cowen upgraded shares of HollyFrontier from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.89.

Shares of NYSE:HFC opened at $34.44 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.94 and a beta of 1.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $31.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.21. HollyFrontier Co. has a 1-year low of $16.81 and a 1-year high of $42.39.

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.57 billion. HollyFrontier had a net margin of 1.43% and a negative return on equity of 2.18%. HollyFrontier’s quarterly revenue was up 121.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.25) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that HollyFrontier Co. will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HollyFrontier Profile

HollyFrontier Corp. is an independent petroleum refiner and marketer. It specializes in gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, and modified asphalt. The firm operates through the following segments: Refining; Lubricants and Specialty Products; and Holly Energy Partners, LP (HEP). The Refining segment includes the operations in El Dorado, Tulsa, Navajo, Cheyenne, and Woods Cross Refineries.

Further Reading: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC).

Receive News & Ratings for HollyFrontier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HollyFrontier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.