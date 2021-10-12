Jump Financial LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

Jump Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) by 305.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 42,605 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 32,105 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in Molson Coors Beverage were worth $2,288,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 90.5% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 318.9% during the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 281.6% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in Molson Coors Beverage during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 80.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Molson Coors Beverage news, Director Louis Vachon acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $46.04 per share, for a total transaction of $138,120.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $53.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.73.

TAP stock opened at $45.85 on Tuesday. Molson Coors Beverage has a 52 week low of $32.54 and a 52 week high of $61.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.10.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.24. Molson Coors Beverage had a negative net margin of 4.63% and a positive return on equity of 5.97%. The business had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Molson Coors Beverage will post 3.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 30th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 27th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. Molson Coors Beverage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.69%.

Molson Coors Beverage Company Profile

Molson Coors Beverage Co is a holding company, which engages in the production and sale of beer. It operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The North America segment operates in the U.S., Canada and various countries in the Caribbean, Latin, and South America. The Europe segment operates in Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Hungary, Montenegro, the Republic of Ireland, Romania, Serbia, the U.K., various other European countries, and certain countries within the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

