Jump Financial LLC Has $1.75 Million Position in Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR)

Jump Financial LLC reduced its holdings in Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,951 shares of the company’s stock after selling 349 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in Vir Biotechnology were worth $1,747,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. DCF Advisers LLC increased its position in Vir Biotechnology by 67.8% in the 2nd quarter. DCF Advisers LLC now owns 12,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,000 after acquiring an additional 4,879 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,167,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,191,000 after acquiring an additional 89,918 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 5.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,262,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,079,000 after buying an additional 324,143 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 41,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,955,000 after buying an additional 8,126 shares during the period. Finally, AGF Investments LLC boosted its stake in Vir Biotechnology by 35.8% in the 2nd quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 13,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,000 after purchasing an additional 3,569 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.62% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Vicki L. Sato sold 15,174 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.20, for a total transaction of $564,472.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,633,325 shares in the company, valued at $60,759,690. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Herbert Virgin sold 1,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.72, for a total transaction of $50,490.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 101,075 shares in the company, valued at $3,711,474. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 138,802 shares of company stock valued at $6,080,125. Company insiders own 37.20% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on VIR shares. TheStreet upgraded Vir Biotechnology from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Barclays cut their target price on Vir Biotechnology from $96.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Vir Biotechnology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vir Biotechnology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, August 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a report on Monday, June 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vir Biotechnology presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.86.

NASDAQ:VIR opened at $40.02 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $44.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.12. The company has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a PE ratio of -16.96 and a beta of -1.68. Vir Biotechnology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.31 and a 52-week high of $141.01.

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $1.14. Vir Biotechnology had a negative return on equity of 40.77% and a negative net margin of 162.75%. The company had revenue of $177.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.88 million. Equities research analysts predict that Vir Biotechnology, Inc. will post -1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus; and VIR-2020 for the prevention of tuberculosis.

