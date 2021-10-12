Jump Financial LLC Increases Stake in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

Jump Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) by 305.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 42,605 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,105 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in Molson Coors Beverage were worth $2,288,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TAP. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 23.2% during the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,301,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,868,000 after buying an additional 622,530 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 48.1% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,796,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,904,000 after buying an additional 583,818 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 292.0% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 662,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,898,000 after buying an additional 493,666 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage in the second quarter worth approximately $25,581,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 4,477.6% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 445,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,929,000 after purchasing an additional 435,943 shares during the period. 80.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on TAP shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $53.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.73.

In other news, Director Louis Vachon bought 3,000 shares of Molson Coors Beverage stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $46.04 per share, with a total value of $138,120.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 2.43% of the company’s stock.

TAP stock opened at $45.85 on Tuesday. Molson Coors Beverage has a 52 week low of $32.54 and a 52 week high of $61.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.10.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.24. Molson Coors Beverage had a negative net margin of 4.63% and a positive return on equity of 5.97%. The business had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Molson Coors Beverage will post 3.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 30th were paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 27th. Molson Coors Beverage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.69%.

Molson Coors Beverage Profile

Molson Coors Beverage Co is a holding company, which engages in the production and sale of beer. It operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The North America segment operates in the U.S., Canada and various countries in the Caribbean, Latin, and South America. The Europe segment operates in Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Hungary, Montenegro, the Republic of Ireland, Romania, Serbia, the U.K., various other European countries, and certain countries within the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

