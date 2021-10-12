Jump Financial LLC Invests $1.93 Million in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI)

Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 21,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,931,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of YETI by 9.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,299,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,818,000 after acquiring an additional 110,612 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in YETI by 16.3% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,297,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,711,000 after buying an additional 181,660 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in YETI by 22.8% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,200,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,686,000 after buying an additional 223,250 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in YETI by 37.5% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,073,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,504,000 after buying an additional 292,612 shares during the period. Finally, abrdn plc boosted its stake in YETI by 0.6% during the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,039,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,367,000 after buying an additional 5,712 shares during the period. 94.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get YETI alerts:

NYSE YETI opened at $83.75 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.33 billion, a PE ratio of 36.89, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 2.62. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.66 and a 1 year high of $105.62. The business’s 50-day moving average is $96.81 and its 200 day moving average is $90.86.

YETI (NYSE:YETI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $357.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $330.76 million. YETI had a return on equity of 66.59% and a net margin of 15.73%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Kirk A. Zambetti sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.81, for a total value of $305,430.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,092,908.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew J. Reintjes sold 12,783 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.01, for a total value of $1,291,210.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,783 shares of company stock worth $1,896,641. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on YETI in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on YETI from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Berenberg Bank set a $103.00 price objective on YETI in a research note on Saturday, August 21st. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on YETI in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Roth Capital raised their price target on YETI from $90.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.21.

About YETI

YETI Holdings, Inc engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of products for the outdoor and recreation market. Its products include coolers, drinkware, travel bags, backpacks, multipurpose buckets, outdoor chairs, blankets, dog bowls, apparel, and accessories. The company was founded by Roy J.

Featured Article: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YETI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI).

Receive News & Ratings for YETI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for YETI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.